NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 350 ($4.33).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($4.09) to GBX 340 ($4.21) in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.71) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NatWest Group to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.95) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 6th.

NatWest Group Stock Up 1.6 %

LON:NWG opened at GBX 266.50 ($3.30) on Thursday. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 200.13 ($2.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 313.10 ($3.88). The stock has a market cap of £25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.28, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 282.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 265.66.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,888.89%.

In other news, insider Frank Dangeard acquired 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.31) per share, with a total value of £2,707.38 ($3,352.79). In other NatWest Group news, insider Frank Dangeard purchased 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £2,707.38 ($3,352.79). Also, insider Roisin Donnelly bought 7,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £19,904.96 ($24,650.11). 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NatWest Group

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also

