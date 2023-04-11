Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,513 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in Netflix by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $338.99 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.24. The company has a market cap of $150.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. New Street Research initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.87.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

