Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives $125.39 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $103.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.46 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.11.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $160,255.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,349 shares of company stock worth $4,091,023. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

