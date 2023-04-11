New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 263 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $33,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $334.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.69 and its 200 day moving average is $307.57. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $396.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.84.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.