New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $33,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,003,000 after acquiring an additional 150,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,899,000 after purchasing an additional 357,665 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,341,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,005,000 after purchasing an additional 143,765 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,834,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,410,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,555,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,458,000 after buying an additional 159,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $136.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.50.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

