New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,089,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $37,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 324,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 15,439 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 92,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

