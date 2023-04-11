New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,604 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Simon Property Group worth $47,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.2 %

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.42.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $109.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.17 and a 200-day moving average of $114.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $134.80.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

