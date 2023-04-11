New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $38.76 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Consolidated Edison worth $38,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 80.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,088 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 196,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after buying an additional 41,169 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $99.21 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average of $92.58.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

