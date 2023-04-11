New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $41.55 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Ameriprise Financial worth $41,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,925,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,508,434,000 after purchasing an additional 84,131 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,044,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,072,000 after buying an additional 48,641 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,050,000 after acquiring an additional 77,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,327,000 after acquiring an additional 71,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,948.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,948.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,214,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.90.

NYSE:AMP opened at $302.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

