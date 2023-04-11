New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 73 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $35,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $157.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.27. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

