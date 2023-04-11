New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,887,943 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 32,936 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.0% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Visa were worth $392,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,801,337,000 after buying an additional 912,545 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,357,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,186 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,337,444,000 after purchasing an additional 383,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,724,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,308,444,000 after purchasing an additional 148,594 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $226.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.68 and its 200-day moving average is $211.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

