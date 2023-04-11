New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,759 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cummins were worth $36,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 125.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $225.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

