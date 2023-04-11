New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,316 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 350,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,316 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $47,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE KMB opened at $135.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.70.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

