New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $39,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $477.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $483.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.95. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $543.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Stories

