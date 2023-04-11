New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 421,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $41,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 26.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.54.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

