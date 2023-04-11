New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $45,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.93.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.14.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

