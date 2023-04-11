Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $233,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC opened at $476.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $460.57 and its 200-day moving average is $491.89. The stock has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $430.93 and a twelve month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.