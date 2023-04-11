Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novartis Trading Down 0.6 %
NVS opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $211.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $96.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.86.
Novartis Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $3.4694 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 71.61%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.
Novartis Profile
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
