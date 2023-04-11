Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $211.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $96.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.86.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $3.4694 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 71.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

