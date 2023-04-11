Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Shares of NVO opened at $158.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $359.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $160.91.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $1.1887 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.70%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

