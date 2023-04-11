Nutrien Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $11.82 Per Share (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nutrien in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $11.82 per share for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $12.82 per share.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.56 by C($0.82). Nutrien had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.22 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nutrien from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$104.57.

NTR opened at C$96.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$103.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$105.61. The stock has a market cap of C$48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12. Nutrien has a 52-week low of C$91.08 and a 52-week high of C$147.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

