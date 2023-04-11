ONE Bio (OTCMKTS:ONBI) versus Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Critical Comparison

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) and ONE Bio (OTCMKTS:ONBI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and ONE Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Cannabis -817.07% -62.73% -38.13% ONE Bio N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Aurora Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Aurora Cannabis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Cannabis $174.88 million 1.30 -$1.36 billion ($6.04) -0.11 ONE Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and ONE Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ONE Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Cannabis.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aurora Cannabis and ONE Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Cannabis 0 5 1 0 2.17 ONE Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus price target of $2.03, suggesting a potential upside of 206.77%. Given Aurora Cannabis’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aurora Cannabis is more favorable than ONE Bio.

Risk and Volatility

Aurora Cannabis has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ONE Bio has a beta of -6.14, suggesting that its stock price is 714% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aurora Cannabis beats ONE Bio on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About ONE Bio

One Bio Corp. engages in the utilization of green processes to produce raw chemicals and herbal extracts, natural supplements, and organic products. The company was founded on June 30, 2000 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

