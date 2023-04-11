OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) versus Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Head-To-Head Survey

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.7% of OppFi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OppFi and Carbon Streaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $452.86 million 0.48 $7.10 million ($0.08) -24.88 Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 563.40 -$12.90 million $1.68 1.07

Volatility & Risk

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carbon Streaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

OppFi has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming has a beta of -68.13, indicating that its share price is 6,913% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OppFi and Carbon Streaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67 Carbon Streaming 0 1 4 0 2.80

OppFi presently has a consensus target price of $2.67, suggesting a potential upside of 34.00%. Carbon Streaming has a consensus target price of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 161.11%. Given Carbon Streaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than OppFi.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and Carbon Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 1.57% 0.25% 0.07% Carbon Streaming N/A -14.69% -12.01%

Summary

OppFi beats Carbon Streaming on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

