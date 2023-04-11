Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 714.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,238 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 4.3% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $9,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneywise Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 249,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 137,649 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,181,000.
Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.92.
Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile
The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.
