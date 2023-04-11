Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 714.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,238 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 4.3% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $9,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneywise Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 249,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 137,649 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,181,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.