Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) versus Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Head to Head Analysis

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) and Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Mersana Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Mersana Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mersana Therapeutics and Panbela Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics -768.26% -178.80% -70.43% Panbela Therapeutics N/A -3,671.06% -508.27%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics $26.58 million 16.91 -$204.21 million ($2.19) -1.90 Panbela Therapeutics N/A N/A -$34.93 million ($85.28) 0.00

This table compares Mersana Therapeutics and Panbela Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Panbela Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mersana Therapeutics. Mersana Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Panbela Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mersana Therapeutics and Panbela Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mersana Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Panbela Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $14.71, indicating a potential upside of 253.71%. Panbela Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,718.18%. Given Panbela Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Panbela Therapeutics is more favorable than Mersana Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Mersana Therapeutics has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Panbela Therapeutics has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mersana Therapeutics beats Panbela Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types. The company was founded by Michael T. Cullen, Jr. and Thomas X. Neenan on September 21, 2011 and is headquartered in Waconia, MN.

