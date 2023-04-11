Paragon Advisors LLC Acquires 6,920 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

EFV opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average of $45.77. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.