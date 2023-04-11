Paragon Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,943 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. First Interstate Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 104,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,925 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 108,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 81,475 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,372,000. Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 35,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 82,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 38,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.27. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $44.88.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.