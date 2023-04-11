Paragon Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Paragon Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,004,000 after buying an additional 18,987 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $376.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $369.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.69. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $413.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

