Paragon Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Paragon Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,266 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.35 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

