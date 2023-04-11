Paragon Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $73.96.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

