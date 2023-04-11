Paragon Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Paragon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $139.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.56. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.