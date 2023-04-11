Paragon Advisors LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,706 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,000. Meta Platforms comprises 2.3% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $214.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $224.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.97. The company has a market capitalization of $556.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,944. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. OTR Global cut shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.