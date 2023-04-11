Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives $206.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pernod Ricard from €265.00 ($288.04) to €264.00 ($286.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €198.00 ($215.22) to €191.00 ($207.61) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Pernod Ricard stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

