PFG Advisors Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

PFG Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

