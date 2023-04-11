Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $395.18.

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $335.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.64 and a 200-day moving average of $334.54. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Pool has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $473.98.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Pool by 478.5% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 688,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after buying an additional 569,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pool by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,879,000 after purchasing an additional 252,027 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,666,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Pool by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Stories

