PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $152.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $138.73 and a 12 month high of $178.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

