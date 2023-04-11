PrairieView Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,187 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,258 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 671,046 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,630.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 650,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 626,714 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after acquiring an additional 495,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,597,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $49.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

