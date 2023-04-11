PrairieView Partners LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3,365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 501,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after acquiring an additional 487,487 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,256,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,710,000 after purchasing an additional 431,590 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,205.4% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 401,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 397,792 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,065,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,454,000 after purchasing an additional 348,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 730.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 261,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 230,299 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $70.63 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $77.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

