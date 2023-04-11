PrairieView Partners LLC Has $13.86 Million Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,464 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $13,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 460,273 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,934,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 130.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,840,000 after acquiring an additional 306,581 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,594,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,205,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $59.23. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

