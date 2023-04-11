PrairieView Partners LLC Has $178,000 Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Fastenal stock opened at $52.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $59.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

