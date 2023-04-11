PrairieView Partners LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $367.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $348.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.93. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.32.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

