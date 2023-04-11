PrairieView Partners LLC Has $3.08 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

SCHF opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.53.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

