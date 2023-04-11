PrairieView Partners LLC Has $502,000 Stock Position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) by 197.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGRN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 116.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 434.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BGRN stock opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $49.70.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

