PrairieView Partners LLC Has $577,000 Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 90,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 956,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,067,000 after buying an additional 369,792 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 345.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 44,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 145,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

