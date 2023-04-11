PrairieView Partners LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 390.4% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 30,691 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 34,754 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000.

Get Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVSE stock opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $49.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.