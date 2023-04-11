PrairieView Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 177.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $70.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.80.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.29%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
