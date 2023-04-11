PrairieView Partners LLC Invests $30,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,733,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,613,000 after buying an additional 478,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,905,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,964,000 after buying an additional 387,621 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,259,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,088,000 after acquiring an additional 61,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,054,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after acquiring an additional 978,959 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.