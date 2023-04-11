PrairieView Partners LLC Invests $68,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 568 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of META stock opened at $214.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.44 and a 200 day moving average of $145.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $224.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.31.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,944 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

