PrairieView Partners LLC Purchases 254 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 101.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,650,000. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $143.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $160.48.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

