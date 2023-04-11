PrairieView Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.97. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.