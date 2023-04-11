PrairieView Partners LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,976 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 63,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 91,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 44,107 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,624,000. Finally, Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.